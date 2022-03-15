NFL free agency 2022: Eagles move to keep Nate Herbig with a one-year tender

Eagles tender Nate Herbig, making his return in 2022 likely originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have issued valuable reserve offensive lineman Nate Herbig a tender at the right-of-first-refusal level, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro.

As a three-year veteran, Herbig went into free agency as a restricted free agent, and the tender gives Herbig a one-year, $2.433 million contract. Other teams starting on Wednesday can sign Herbig to an offer sheet, and the Eagles would have five days to match his salary or lose him. At the right of first refusal level, there is no compensation in the form of draft picks if the Eagles lose Herbig.

Herbig made the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stanford. He barely played as a rookie – three offensive snaps, nine on special teams in two games – but started 12 games in 2020 – five at left guard, seven at right guard – and another five games this past year, all at right guard.

As an undrafted rookie, Herbig has earned only $2.02 million in his three NFL seasons, so the one-year tender would dramatically increase his earnings. It’s conceivable but unikely that another team would try to steal Herbig away from the Eagles, and if that happens the Eagles would have to decide whether to let him go or match the offer. Their decision would depend on the size and structure of the offer sheet.

Although he’s never been an opening-day starter and doesn’t project as an opening-day starter in 2022, Herbig has been a valuable backup over the last two seasons as the Eagles have dealt with constant injuries along their offensive line.

His 17 starts are 4th-most on the o-line over the last two years, behind Jason Kelce (33), Jordan Mailata (24) and Lane Johnson (20).

Although Herbig has played almost exclusively guard, he has also been Kelce’s backup at center.

Herbig, who stands 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, doesn’t have the athleticism the Eagles ideally like in their offensive linemen but he’s been a solid performer over the last couple years, and the Eagles clearly value him as a backup at both guard spots.

With Kelce set to return for a 12th season in 2022, the Eagles are set with Mailata at left tackle, Landon Dickerson at left guard, Kelce at center and Johnson at right tackle.

Also under contract among interior linemen are versatile Jack Driscoll, who’s started 13 games the last two years at guard and tackle, Isaac Seumalo, who’s started 43 games at guard since 2016, Sua Opeta, who’s made four starts at guard over the last two years and Kayode Awosika.

