NFL free agency 2022: Eagles agree to terms with linebacker Kyzir White

The Eagles on Saturday agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Kyzir White, who spent the last four years with the Chargers and had a breakout season this past year in his first season as a full-time starter.

It’s a one-year deal that with incentives could be worth as much as $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers drafted White in the 4th round in 2018 out of West Virginia as a safety but converted him to linebacker during his rookie preseason.

White started 37 games for the Chargers, including 10 in 2020 and all 17 last year, when he blossomed with two interceptions, a sack, seven tackles for loss, four QB hits and 144 tackles, 8th-most in the league.

White, who played at Emmaus High School near Allentown, turned 26 on Thursday. He was ranked as the 8th-best linebacker available in free agency this year by Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles have now added two significant and very different linebackers in free agency with pass-rusher Haaason Reddick expected to play the SAM linebacker role and White, who is more of a weak-side linebacker and can drop back into coverage but is also a very good tackler and can play in the box.

White played 981 snaps last year, or 84 percent of the Chargers’ defensive plays, and if the Eagles don’t make any more linebacker moves he would project as the closest thing the Eagles have to an every-down linebacker, with middle linebacker T.J. Edwards presumably focusing more on run downs than last year and Reddick lining up mainly on passing downs in a variety of roles.

Other linebackers currently on the roster include 2020 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor, 2021 7th-round pick Patrick Johnson, 2020 6th-round pick Shaun Bradley and 2021 6th-round pick JaCoby Stevens. Also, the Eagles added Christian Ellis in January on a futures contract.

White becomes the Eagles’ third significant outside offseason addition, along with Reddick and wide receiver Zach Pascal. The Eagles have also re-signed Andre Chachere, Greg Ward, Nate Herbig, Anthony Harris, Boston Scott, Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox, who were on the team last year.

White missed Nick Sirianni by one year with the Chargers – Sirianni’s last year in San Diego was 2017 – although Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was in San Diego with White from 2018 through 2020.

White’s older brother Kevin was the Bears’ 1st-round pick in 2015, also out of West Virginia, and is currently with the Saints.