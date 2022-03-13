NFL free agency 2022: Details on the legal tampering window, key dates to know

The NFL’s new league year doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, but Monday and Tuesday will be key days that truly could determine where several big names land on the open market.

The Eagles have all-eyes on the NFL draft, but Howie Roseman’s moves or lack thereof in free agency could go a long way towards outlining the game plan for Philadelphia to retool their roster, while not wasting resources.

Before free agency and the new league year begins, teams will have about 52 hours to negotiate with their own and potential free agents set to hit the open market.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s legal tampering period.

What is the NFL’s legal tampering period?

The NFL’s official “tampering” window will begin Monday at noon and continues right up until the official start of the free agency signing period, at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

During the stated “tampering” window, teams and agents around the NFL can begin to negotiate contracts for pending free agents.

“Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4 p.m. on [Wednesday].”

NFL Salary Cap

The NFL announced an increased salary cap ($208.2 million) for 2022. NFL teams must be at or under the expected cap figure by 4 p.m. ET Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Restricted free agency

Philadelphia has a hand full of restricted free agents with Boston Scott as the biggest name of the group.

The Eagles can wait for the player to sign the offer sheet, or respond to a potential team offering a tender at a selected round.

Here are the tender levels for 2022:

• First-round tender: $5.433 million

• Second-round tender: $3.857 million

• Original-round tender: $2.488 million

• Right of first refusal tender: $2.431 million

April 22 is the deadline for a tendered restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet.

