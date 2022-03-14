NFL free agency 2022: 9 bold predictions as action is set to begin

The 2022 NFL year is just days away from kicking off.

Monday signals the opening of the “legal tampering window,” wherein NFL teams and the representatives of free-agent players are permitted to negotiate toward new deals. Then, Wednesday afternoon, those players are allowed to sign contracts.

If last week is any indication, free agency is shaping up to feature a great deal of intrigue full of comings, goings, and record-setting contracts.

Here are nine predictions on how things will unfold during this start to the league year and free agency.

More trades coming

Last week saw Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz receive fresh starts via trade, and then Khalil Mack got shipped from Chicago to L.A followed by Amari Cooper being dealt from Dallas to Cleveland. Look for more wheeling and dealing around the league this coming week. Obviously, a deal for Deshaun Watson should be coming, and another quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, also could get dealt shortly. But it’s not just the passers who could be changing addresses. The way teams operate is changing, and teams are finding more creative ways to manipulate the cap, so it’s not as hard to deal with dead money in some cases.

Brandon Scherff gets paid

After back-to-back seasons on the franchise tag in Washington, the former No. 5 overall pick (2015) is expected to draw a lot of attention on the open market and command top dollar, likely on the level of the five-year, $80 million deal that the Kansas City Chiefs gave offensive guard Joe Thuney last year. The Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets rank among teams expected to pursue Scherff.

Big money for Charvarius Ward

A year after signing a one-year, $3.38 million deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, Ward is expected to cash in on a season of growth in a big way. The 25-year-old cornerback is expected to have a lot of suitors, including the Chicago Bears, whose GM, Ryan Poles, previously served as the Chiefs' director of player personnel. Ward could wind up landing a deal that could pay him in the neighborhood of $19 million per year, some league insiders predict.

Aggressive approach by Chargers

Los Angeles made a big splash last week by trading for Mack. Now, look for the Chargers to continue to load up in free agency as they try to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs. Defense is expected to rank among the leading priorities for L.A., and one of their top targets is expected to be cornerback J.C. Jackson, who recorded 44 tackles, eight interceptions and 23 pass breakups last season for the New England Patriots. They also could make a run at Bobby Wagner, whom the Seahawks just released to save money against the cap.

Departures for the Rams

The newly-crowned Super Bowl champions have 19 players with expiring contracts, including linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Darious Williams, running back Sony Michel, guard Austin Corbett and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Rams don't figure to be big spenders in free agency because they're in bad shape against the salary cap. Finding money to award Aaron Donald another massive contract instead figures to command the bulk of the Rams’ energies and resources. As a result, some within the league predict an exodus for some of the most recognizable faces, including Miller, who some believe is looking for a contract that will pay him roughly $16 million per year.

Protection for Burrow

Joe Burrow had a big year in 2021 as he came back from season-ending knee surgery as a rookie to lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. However, he was still sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season and 19 more times in the postseason. The Bengals know that they have to do better at protecting their franchise quarterback, and now are expected to invest in their offensive line this free agency. Scherff, Terron Armstead and Laken Tomlinson all could draw interest from Cincinnati.

Busy shopping for the Jets

The pressure is on in New York as general manager Joe Douglas enters his fourth season. The Jets know they need to bolster Zach Wilson's offensive line and also give him some more weapons. The Jets also need play-makers on defense.

Robust paydays coming for wideouts

With Mike Williams having inked a three-year extension that will pay him $20 million per year, and Davante Adams and Chris Godwin set to make approximately $20 million a year on franchise tags from Green Bay and Tampa, respectively, wide receivers are lining up to be handsomely compensated. Allen Robinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster could be among those who are next.

Another push by the Bucs

Tom Brady’s reversal on retirement quickly shifted things for Tampa Bay. There were rumors that the Bucs could join the Watson sweepstakes, but now they have their quarterback situation resolved and Super Bowl aspirations renewed. There’s work to be done, though. Chris Godwin is set to come back on the franchise tag, but veterans Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and others are all set to become free agents. They will now likely spend the next couple days maneuvering to create enough space for them to reload for one more push for a Super Bowl.

