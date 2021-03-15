NFL free agency 2021: Steelers free agency primer

It is almost time for the beautiful chaos that is NFL free agency. Here is a primer to have you ready to go when the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the ground running at the start of the new league year.

Free agency dates to know

Beginning on Monday, March 15, the "legal tampering" period begins and teams can begin negotiations with free agents. At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17th, those players can officially sign contracts with new teams. Teams can sign their own free agents and offer tenders to their restricted free agents at any point leading up to Wednesday.

Steelers salary cap status

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1370813040854249473 Thanks to multiple contract restructures and two retirements as well as $5 million in 2020 salary cap carried over, the Steelers head into free agency with $4.7 million in cap space with more contracts out there the team could re-work to help free up even more space.

Steelers on the market

The Steelers have a long list of free agents set to hit the market led by linebacker Bud Dupree and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Cornerback Mike Hilton is another top performer set to cash in elsewhere in free agency.

Steelers free-agent targets

At this point there aren't a lot of free agents out there the Steelers can afford at the very top but we did outline some mid-tier names at offensive line, running back and tight end Pittsburgh might be able to bring in to fill the gaps from the guys the team is set to lose.

How can the Steelers create more cap space?

The Steelers have several big contracts including those of guard David DeCastro, cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Joe Haden as well as linebacker Vince Williams that could be great candidates for a re-structure or extension to give Pittsburgh more space to work with.

