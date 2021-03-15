NFL free agency 2021: Ronald Darby signing with Broncos

How much money did the Broncos pay Ronald Darby? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagle and Super Bowl champion Ronald Darby cashed in on Monday.

The 27-year-old cornerback is getting a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.5 guaranteed from the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This comes after Darby spent the 2020 season in Washington on a $3 million deal. So he did something similar to Nelson Agholor. Both of their stocks were low coming off the 2019 season with the Eagles, went elsewhere on cheap deals and were able earn big deals. Agholor is heading to New England.

The biggest thing Darby was able to prove in Washington last season was that he could stay health. He started all 16 games last season for the first time in his career after missing 20 because of injury during his three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles traded for Darby during the 2017 training camp in a deal that shipped Jordan Matthews to Buffalo. While Darby got hurt early that season, he returned in plenty of time for the playoffs and was a starter during the Super Bowl run.

But Darby continued to get hurt in 2018 and 2019 and didn’t play at a very high level. He left as a free agent this time last year.

During his six-year NFL career, Darby has made just under $14 million so getting a deal with $19.5 million fully guaranteed is a nice payday for the former Eagle.

The Eagles will face the Broncos in Denver during the 2021 season.

