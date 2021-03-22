NFL free agency 2021: A look at how the Eagles' rivals have fared in free agency

How Eagles' rivals have fared in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The first week of NFL free agency didn’t feature a lot of splashes locally. Fortunately there also weren’t a lot of big names flocking to the other three teams in the NFC East. Let’s take a look at what the Eagles’ rivals shopped for in the first week of the 2021 league year.

Notable additions: LB Tarell Basham, DL Brent Urban, S Keanu Neal

Notable losses: CB Chidobe Awuzie, OL Cam Erving, QB Andy Dalton

The Cowboys took care of the most pressing issue involving their roster, signing QB Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract. With other in-house free agents still remaining, that left precious little cap space to shop with.

But Dallas did well to add to their defense, picking up a solid box safety in Neal, and built up their defensive line rotation by adding Urban from the Bears and Carlos Watkins from the Texans. Virtually all of their free agents from other teams were one-year deals.

They are left with about $12.3M in cap space, per Spotrac.

New York Giants

Notable additions: WR Kenny Golladay, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker

Notable losses: OL Kevin Zeitler, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

The Giants leaned in on improving their offense, which ranked 31st in the NFL in 2020. Golladay was the big score at five years, $72 million. Rudolph will allow the Giants to explore 12 personnel sets more often and Booker adds much needed depth and versatility to the running back spot.

Their biggest score was preventing their main potential free agent, DT Leonard Williams, from leaving. They placed the franchise tag on him, then signed him to a three-year deal worth $63 million. And they got him some help, signing DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to a 1-year deal from the Vikings. They’ll also get back veteran OT Nate Solder, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have a bit less than $2M in cap space currently, according to spotrac.

Washington Football Team

Notable additions: WR Curtis Samuel, CB William Jackson, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Notable losses: QB Alex Smith, CB Ronald Darby, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Washington made the biggest splash on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, landing the top corner on the market in Jackson for three years and $42 million. An instant upgrade over Darby, who signed with Denver, Jackson will bolster an already strong defense.

They did a nice job adding a No. 2 receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin in Samuel, who reached career marks last season in catches (77) and receiving yards (851). They will need to add more at that position, whether in free agency or the draft. Fitzpatrick will likely start the season as QB1, but as always with him, he’s a placeholder at the position.

There was a theme of familiarity in Washington’s signings: Samuel played for head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, as did C Tyler Larsen and LB David Mayo.

Washington still needs to add talent in some key spots: tight end, linebacker, and offensive line. Fortunately, they still have nearly $21M remaining in cap space, per Spotrac.

