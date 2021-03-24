NFL free agency 2021: Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting Jets

Former Eagles Super Bowl starter might have new job soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Free agent Vinny Curry is in Florham Park, New Jersey, Wednesday on a visit with the New York Jets, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the visit.

Curry could have a new job soon.

The veteran defensive end, who will turn 33 before the start of the 2021 season, has been relatively productive in his last two seasons with the Eagles. In 27 games in 2019 and 2020, Curry has 8.0 sacks, 22 QB hits and 8 TFLs. He has played with the Birds on one-year deals the last two years.

But as the Eagles go through their rebuilding process, they need to get younger. The Eagles are keeping a few older veterans but it makes sense to move on from Curry, despite how hard that might be. The Eagles are already bringing back Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat at defensive end for the upcoming season.

With the Jets, Curry would have a chance to reunite with general manager Joe Douglas, who spent a couple years with the Eagles before taking the promotion with the AFC club.

Believe it or not, Curry had never started a game in his career until the Super Bowl season and then in 2017, he started all 16 regular season games and all three playoff games, including Super Bowl LII.

Curry parlayed that Super Bowl run into a lucrative contract with the Buccaneers but lasted just one year in Tampa Bay before coming home to Philly in 2019 on a one-year deal.

Last offseason, Curry signed with the Eagles again on a one-year deal but waited until the summer after the death of his older brother, Dr. Gerald Glisson. Curry felt some comfort coming back to where he has spent most of his NFL seasons, playing again for the team he grew up rooting for.

The Eagles drafted Curry in the second-round out of Marshall in the 2012 draft. While he never blossomed into a star, Curry began his career as a third-down specialist and later transformed into an early down player. He has spent eight of his nine professional seasons with the Eagles.

