NFL Free agency 2021: Bears sign wide receiver Marquise Goodwin
Bears sign former 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Bears have added another weapon to their wide receiver room. On Friday, the team announced they signed Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal.
When healthy, Goodwin has been a reliable target on the field. He’s also one of the fastest players in the NFL. According to Sporting News, his 4.27 40-yard dash from 2013 is tied for second-fastest among active NFL players. Only John Ross ran a faster 40 than Goodwin, back in 2017.
But injuries have derailed nearly every one of his season’s since he debuted with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. Over his seven-year career, he’s only played in all 16 games once, in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers. That year he caught 56 balls for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Off the football field, Goodwin also represented the United States in the 2012 Olympics as a long jumper. He finished in 10th place.
The Bears’ wide receiver room now features Goodwin, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley.
