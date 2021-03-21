NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears sign outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu

Bears add to pass rush, sign free agent outside linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added some passing rushing depth by adding outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu on Sunday.

The Bears signed Attaochu to a two-year year, making him the third new player to join the defense this offseason, alongside cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive end Angelo Blackson.

Last season, Attaochu played in 13 games, including five starts, for Vic Fangio’s Denver Broncos. He was on the field for 38% of their defensive snaps and racked up five sacks and one forced fumble.

Attaochu was a Chargers second-round draft pick in 2014. Over his seven years in the league he has 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the Bears signed Attaochu signed a one-year deal. The Bears sent out an updated press release saying he's actually signed a two-year deal.

