NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears sign Desmond Trufant to replace Kyle Fuller

Bears sign Desmond Trufant to replace Kyle Fuller

The Bears have already begun to fill holes created by cap moves.

The day after releasing cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Bears have signed former Lions defensive back Desmond Trufant to a one-year deal.

Former Lions’ CB Desmond Trufant is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Last season Trufant struggled with some issues and only played in six games in 2020 and nine games in 2019. Trufant was released by the Lions to free up $6 million in cap space.

Like the Bears have done with other cap casualty candidates, the Lions looked for a trade partner but with the cap hindering all teams he was ultimately released before another $1 million of his salary was guaranteed.

It'll be hard to fill the void created by Fuller, a former All-Pro. But it's a step in the right direction for the Bears who have been dismantling the defensive side of the ball for offensive upgrades, even if Trufant is a downgrade from Fuller.

Pro Football Focus gave Trufant a 64.4 grade since 2018, the 65th best mark in the NFL over that span.

In 2020 with the Lions, Trufant notched 20 tackles, four passes defended and an interception over just six games. It was his eighth season in the NFL after the Falcons drafted Trufant in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In Atlanta, Trufant garnered one Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

In 2019, Trufant's final season with the Falcons, he had a career-high four interceptions despite playing in only nine games.

Still, the Bears added a solid veteran to their secondary and they still can look to draft a young cornerback in April.

Trufant also met with the Patriots.

