NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears inquire about Raiders' Marcus Mariota

Bears reportedly inquire about quarterback Marcus Mariota

The Mitchell Trubisky era has ended. Andy Dalton seems to be the new starting quarterback.

The Bears were interested in Deshaun Watson and wound up giving their best trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. No luck.

KOA NewsRadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that two teams have inquired about quarterback Marcus Mariota. One team is the New England Patriots and the other team? You guessed it. The Bears

Bears and Pats (among others) had made inquiries. https://t.co/YUl4hAhaK5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 18, 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted out Thursday the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a paycut down to $3 million. If he refuses, the Raiders will move on.

Allbright commented on Rapoport's tweet and said that the Bears and the Patriots inquired about Mariota.

The Raiders signed Mariota during free agency last offseason to serve as backup to Derek Carr. Mariota played in one game last season, throwing for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

