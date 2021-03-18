NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears, Lions’ Kenny Golladay meet

Bears and Kenny Golladay have met in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears making a splash at wide receiver in free agency? Apparently, it could be possible.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy met with Golladay on Wednesday night, per reports.

It’s part of a series of meetings for Golladay, he is also meeting with the Giants on Thursday.

But what’s interesting is the Bears’ situation surrounding wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Bears place the franchise tag on Robinson, and seemed committed to him in doing so but Robinson hasn’t signed it yet and seems reluctant to stay in Chicago.

Golladay could be to pair alongside Robinson, especially with reports that Anthony Miller is being shopped on the trading block. That would be a formidable wide receiver duo, and one especially skilled at making contested catches, for a team that is struggling at the quarterback position.

Or Golladay could be a cheaper alternative to Robinson the Bears are exploring, as suggested by our own Adam Hoge. The Bears applied the franchise tag to Robinson, but he has yet to sign and contract negotiations have been tense and stagnant.

Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

This is most likely due diligence on the Bears end, and part of a contingency plan if negotiations with Robinson don’t progress but Robinson’s team can’t feel good about the Bears commitment when they’re out courting other wide receivers.

The fact Golladay left Chicago for New York without a deal, seems to indicate the Bears aren’t the leader in the clubhouse for his services. And maybe they’ve made the Robinson situation murkier.

