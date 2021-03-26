NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears sign CB Artie Burns

Bears bring back Artie Burns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have re-signed Artie Burns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and quickly confirmed by the team.

Burns, who the Pittsburgh Steelers selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed with the Bears last March in free agency. Burns tore his ACL ending his 2020 season before it began.

With Kyle Fuller's release, and eventual signing with the Denver Broncos, in addition to Buster Skrine's release, cornerback depth has become a need. The Bears also signed Desmond Trufant to fill the void.

In Burns' final season with the Steelers, he had to fight for playing time. Only seeing the field on 67 percent of the Steeler's defensive snaps. In 2019 he had eight total tackles.

Over the course of his career, Burns has four total interceptions, three of which came from his rookie season. His numbers have dropped off a cliff since then.

Hopefully Burns can have a bounce back season in 2021, but coming off an ACL injury that might be a big ask.

