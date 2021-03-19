NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears make Kenny Golladay an aggressive offer

Report: Bears make Kenny Golladay an aggressive offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Are the Bears planning on loading up on offense? According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have made an "aggressive bid" for Kenny Galladay.

Biggs cited a source saying the Bears "offered Golladay a one-year deal in the range of $11-12 million."

And here is the kicker, part of that pitch is Golladay playing alongside Allen Robinson, not replacing him. The Bears met with Golladay on Wednesday night and on Thursday Robinson signed the franchise tag guaranteeing him one-year and $18 million.

That is aggressive, though Biggs did note another source disputed the money in a one-year deal.

It also doesn't preclude the Bears from trading Robinson. And that situation was tenuous the last time we got any insight into Robinson's thinking.

But signing the league's two best receivers when it comes to contested catches could be beneficial when quarterback play still seems to be shaky at best, even after the Bears signed Andy Dalton and promised him he'd be the starter.

That'd be one of the league's best duos, with Darnell Mooney coming off an incredible rookie season in 2020.

This could be the Bears leaning in on the offensive side of the ball and abandoning their vaunted defensive identity, leaning into head coach Matt Nagy's strength by giving him more weapons to work with.

There are still salary cap hurdles to clear for the Bears, who cut cornerback Kyle Fuller to clear space. And Akiem Hicks could be traded away according to rumors.

Now if the Bears pull of some draft night magic and land Russell Wilson...

