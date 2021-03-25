NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears re-sign safety DeAndre Houston-Carson

Bears re-sign safety DeAndre Houston-Carson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Chicago Bear has been re-signed this week.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson will return for a sixth season with the Bears. He signed a one-year contract Thursday, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

#Bears make the expected return of S DeAndre Houston-Carson, one of their core special teams players, official. He's on a 1-year contract again for 2021. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 25, 2021

The 27-year-old was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Houston-Carson has appeared in 64 games over the past five seasons and played mostly on special teams.

The Bears also re-signed linebacker Christian Jones to a one-year deal Tuesday.

