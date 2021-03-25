NFL free agency 2021: 10 free agent targets who are still available for Eagles

10 free agent targets who are still available for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over a week into 2021 free agency and things have been slow for the Eagles.

Up against the salary cap threshold, the Eagles have signed just three outside free agents: S Anthony Harris, QB Joe Flacco and S Andrew Adams.

The Eagles are still in a tight salary cap situation but they can be creative enough to sign a few more free agents this offseason.

Here are 10 guys who are still available and who might make sense:

CB Steven Nelson: After trying to trade him, the Steelers released Nelson earlier this week. Nelson just turned 28 and while he might be out of the Eagles’ price range, the fact that the Eagles had a visit set up with Adoree’ Jackson shows how serious they are about upgrading at the corner position. Maybe 2020 wasn’t Nelson’s best season but he’s still playing at a high level and would immediately make the Eagles better.

CB Mackensie Alexander: The 27-year-old nickel corner played last season in Cincinnati but has some familiarity with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Minnesota. Alexander (5-10) is a former second-round pick who has played at a high level as a nickel before. A bonus name with connections is Brian Poole, who played the last two seasons under Dennard Wilson with the Jets.

CB Gareon Conley: Conley missed the entire 2020 season and even before then hadn’t lived up to his draft status as a first-round pick. But he’s still just 25 and the Eagles were reportedly interested in him during the 2017 draft. If they get him for a cheap price, it could be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing.

LB Eric Wilson: Not only is Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis from the Vikings but the Eagles also signed Harris from the Vikings this offseason. So that seems to signal that Gannon wants to use a lot of those Mike Zimmer concepts. Wilson played four seasons with the Vikings and just had a season in which he started 15 games, with 3 interceptions, 122 tackles and 8 pass breakups.

RB Duke Johnson: When I put together my initial free agents targets series, Johnson hadn’t yet been released by the Texans. But the 27-year-old dual-threat running back has plenty of ability and would seem to fit into what we expect from Nick Sirianni’s offense. Johnson is undersized but he’s dynamic as a receiver out of the backfield and his ability to work in space might make him attractive to the Eagles as a complementary player to Miles Sanders.

OL Forrest Lamp: After the Jets signed Dan Feeney, perhaps the Chargers make a stronger push to keep Lamp in house. But the Eagles might want more depth at interior OL and there are a couple connections here. Lamp was drafted in the second round of 2017, Sirianni’s last with the Chargers and OC Shane Steichen also coached Lamp with the Chargers. Lamp started all 16 games for LA last year. He might be a depth-caliber player but there’s a chance he ends up with a starting gig this offseason.

TE Trey Burton: The Eagles are expected to trade Zach Ertz at some point and will need another tight end to pair with Dallas Goedert. Not only is Burton a familiar face around the NovaCare Complex but he has history with the Eagles’ new offensive coaching staff from Indianapolis.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: The former sixth-round pick has played the last three years in Indy, so there’s familiarity with Gannon. And he’s shown some promise. In the last three seasons, he’s played in 47 games with 8 starts. In the last two years, he has played around 50% of the Colts’ snaps and has five sacks.

DT Tanoh Kpassagnon: The Eagles seemed infatuated with Kpassagnon’s physique when he came out of Villanova in 2017. In his career with the Chiefs, Kpassagnon has played in 61 games with 24 starts and has 7 sacks to go along with 18 QB hits and 12 TFLs. He hasn’t blossomed into a star but has the raw athleticism to get better.

WR Dede Westbrook: The free agent WR market has really dried out over the last week but Westbrook could be a gamble worth taking. He’s coming off an ACL tear but it happened early in the 2020 season. Before then he had a few productive years as the Jaguars’ slot receiver. He had exactly 66 catches in 2018 and 2019 and would be an upgrade over Greg Ward at that position.

