NFL free agency 2021: 10 free agent targets who are still available for Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

10 free agent targets who are still available for Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over a week into 2021 free agency and things have been slow for the Eagles.

Up against the salary cap threshold, the Eagles have signed just three outside free agents: S Anthony Harris, QB Joe Flacco and S Andrew Adams.

The Eagles are still in a tight salary cap situation but they can be creative enough to sign a few more free agents this offseason.

Here are 10 guys who are still available and who might make sense:

CB Steven Nelson: After trying to trade him, the Steelers released Nelson earlier this week. Nelson just turned 28 and while he might be out of the Eagles’ price range, the fact that the Eagles had a visit set up with Adoree’ Jackson shows how serious they are about upgrading at the corner position. Maybe 2020 wasn’t Nelson’s best season but he’s still playing at a high level and would immediately make the Eagles better.

CB Mackensie Alexander: The 27-year-old nickel corner played last season in Cincinnati but has some familiarity with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Minnesota. Alexander (5-10) is a former second-round pick who has played at a high level as a nickel before. A bonus name with connections is Brian Poole, who played the last two seasons under Dennard Wilson with the Jets.

CB Gareon Conley: Conley missed the entire 2020 season and even before then hadn’t lived up to his draft status as a first-round pick. But he’s still just 25 and the Eagles were reportedly interested in him during the 2017 draft. If they get him for a cheap price, it could be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing.

LB Eric Wilson: Not only is Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis from the Vikings but the Eagles also signed Harris from the Vikings this offseason. So that seems to signal that Gannon wants to use a lot of those Mike Zimmer concepts. Wilson played four seasons with the Vikings and just had a season in which he started 15 games, with 3 interceptions, 122 tackles and 8 pass breakups.

RB Duke Johnson: When I put together my initial free agents targets series, Johnson hadn’t yet been released by the Texans. But the 27-year-old dual-threat running back has plenty of ability and would seem to fit into what we expect from Nick Sirianni’s offense. Johnson is undersized but he’s dynamic as a receiver out of the backfield and his ability to work in space might make him attractive to the Eagles as a complementary player to Miles Sanders.

OL Forrest Lamp: After the Jets signed Dan Feeney, perhaps the Chargers make a stronger push to keep Lamp in house. But the Eagles might want more depth at interior OL and there are a couple connections here. Lamp was drafted in the second round of 2017, Sirianni’s last with the Chargers and OC Shane Steichen also coached Lamp with the Chargers. Lamp started all 16 games for LA last year. He might be a depth-caliber player but there’s a chance he ends up with a starting gig this offseason.

TE Trey Burton: The Eagles are expected to trade Zach Ertz at some point and will need another tight end to pair with Dallas Goedert. Not only is Burton a familiar face around the NovaCare Complex but he has history with the Eagles’ new offensive coaching staff from Indianapolis.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: The former sixth-round pick has played the last three years in Indy, so there’s familiarity with Gannon. And he’s shown some promise. In the last three seasons, he’s played in 47 games with 8 starts. In the last two years, he has played around 50% of the Colts’ snaps and has five sacks.

DT Tanoh Kpassagnon: The Eagles seemed infatuated with Kpassagnon’s physique when he came out of Villanova in 2017. In his career with the Chiefs, Kpassagnon has played in 61 games with 24 starts and has 7 sacks to go along with 18 QB hits and 12 TFLs. He hasn’t blossomed into a star but has the raw athleticism to get better.

WR Dede Westbrook: The free agent WR market has really dried out over the last week but Westbrook could be a gamble worth taking. He’s coming off an ACL tear but it happened early in the 2020 season. Before then he had a few productive years as the Jaguars’ slot receiver. He had exactly 66 catches in 2018 and 2019 and would be an upgrade over Greg Ward at that position.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Lions safety Jayron Kearse agrees to terms with the Cowboys

    Kearse started 7 games for the Lions in 2020

  • Tigers' Hinch says Teheran, Skubal have made the team

    The Detroit Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Julio Teheran to the major league roster on Wednesday, solidifying his spot on the team after the former All-Star signed a minor league deal last month. Manager AJ Hinch also said left-hander Tarik Skubal has made the team. Hinch said left-hander Ian Krol and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez have been told they have not made the opening day roster — although they'll remain with the team for the rest of camp.

  • Vaxcyte asks chairman Slaoui to step down after GSK harassment claim

    Vaxcyte said the company sought resignation from Slaoui, former chief adviser to the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine development program, not because of any dispute with him, but based on GSK investigation into harassment claims by its employee. An investigation into his conduct, performed on GSK's behalf by an independent law firm, had substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate contact, GSK said on Wednesday, adding the inquiry was ongoing.

  • Washington looking at Adam Humphries for help at slot wide receiver, per report

    The Washington Football Team will host free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries for a visit on Thursday.

  • Latest Jets free agency buzz: DE Vinny Curry, RB Tevin Coleman sign one-year deals

    Here's the latest buzz surrounding Jets free agent targets...

  • Report: Cowboys sign former Vikings S Jayron Kearse

    Safety Jayron Kearse will be playing for his third team in three seasons in 2021.

  • Report: Cowboys negotiating with Damontae Kazee

    The Cowboys agreed to terms with safety Jayron Kearse earlier in the night. They now are negotiating with another safety. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical Wednesday. Kazee played for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta. He [more]

  • Assessing the draft needs for the NFC North

    With NFL free agency winding down, here's what every NFC North team needs in the draft to reinforce their rosters.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Leonard, Clippers dominate Spurs for 3rd straight victory

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard gave Spurs fans little to boo about in his return to San Antonio. Leonard had 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers never trailed in beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-101 on Wednesday night. Leonard was booed during pregame introductions and subsequently each time he touched the ball.

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next 3 games due to 'family matter'

    The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.

  • Kevin Holland's lack of urgency, nonstop chatter costs him a career-defining win at UFC Vegas 22

    Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • Jamal Murray with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors

    Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/24/2021

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111

    Zion Williamson (27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 9-13 FG) and Brandon Ingram (season-high 36 points) combined for 63 points for the Pelicans as they defeated the Lakers, 128-111. Kyle Kuzma tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 19-24 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 28-16.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Saints to sign TE Nick Vannett, recent Broncos salary cap cut

    The New Orleans Saints expect to sign former Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett, a tough salary cap casualty in 2021.

  • Watch: Errant Jordan Spieth tee shot lands on wrong hole, doesn’t even phase Patrick Cantlay

    An errant Jordan Spieth tee shot landed on the wrong green. It didn't even phase Patrick Cantlay at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

  • Abilene Christian president claims March Madness upset was worth $120 million to school

    Beating Texas was apparently quite a big deal for the Wildcats.