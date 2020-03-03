There's no doubt that the Eagles should be big-time players in the free agent corner market this offseason.

The cornerback position has been one where the front office has struggled to find players for years in both free agency and in the draft. But that doesn't mean the Eagles should stop trying.

Because Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are set to become free agents, the Eagles might need to replace both starting cornerbacks for the 2020 season. (Although there's a chance Mills could return in 2020 on a new deal.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And with how good this receiver class is supposed to be, the Eagles might be wise to plan on drafting a receiver and signing a top-notch cornerback in free agency.

If the Eagles get into the cornerback market in free agency, they'll have plenty of options. Here are the top 10:

NFL free agency 2020: Ranking the top 10 available cornerbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia