NFL free agency 2020: Raiders enter with plenty of salary-cap space

The Raiders' salary-cap space was formally set after the NFL's new collective bargain agreement between the league and its players formally was ratified on Sunday morning.

The 2020 salary cap is set at $198.2 million, representing a slight drop from previous and widespread $200 million estimates.

The Raiders have $53.6 million available heading into the start of the league year, per football financing site OverTheCap.com. That's scheduled to begin Wednesday, which doubles as the start of unrestricted free agency. The negotiating window starts on Monday at 9 a.m. PT, according to a league memo issued to teams. Free agency will continue as planned despite team-imposed travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders are among the franchises to have banned business-related travel.

When the league year starts, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden will be flush with cash to spend on free agents if they choose. That's true despite the fact some of their cap space already is earmarked for others.

A total of $9.707 million is set for the NFL draft pool, per OTC, which includes the Nos. 12 and 19 overall selections and three third-round picks. They do not own a second rounder.

That leaves roughly $43.893 million in actual space -- the recently tendered exclusive-rights tenders were factored into OTC's original total -- though some cushion must be left for in-season signings.

The Raiders preferred to offer up-front cash in roster bonuses to create flexibility down the road under the previous CBA, allowing the team to part ways with an under-performing player without a cap hit before a contract expires. That should be the case even now.

The Raiders reportedly are interested in several defensive stars set to hit the market. They could make a big splash a cornerback or receiver or along the defensive line if market value matches with the right schematic fit. There's also the persistent Tom Brady rumors, with the Raiders reportedly ready to make a run at him should he hit the open market as expected. That's possible but seems far less likely that the team retaining Derek Carr while adding a quality backup in free agency or with a higher pick in the draft.

The Raiders are looking to make significant upgrades to a team that improved significantly last season thanks to a foundational 2019 NFL draft class and have the financial flexibility to make that happen.

