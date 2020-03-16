NFL Free Agency 2020: No Austin Hooper for the Bears

The Chicago Bears were expected to be in play for Atlanta Falcons free-agent tight end Austin Hooper, but less than one hour into the NFL's legal tampering period, the Hooper sweepstakes are over.

Hooper is headed to the Cleveland Browns after agreeing to a contract that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They've agreed to terms, he's the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

For Bears fans holding out any hope that Hooper could still be a Bear, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested Hooper to the Browns isn't a slam-dunk just yet.

Austin Hooper just now: "I'm definitely leaning Cleveland. Unless something comes up unexected, then no question Cleveland is the leader." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The Bears will turn their attention to the next tier of free-agent tight ends, including Eric Ebron, assuming it's a position they're prioritizing in free agency. The 2020 NFL draft will offer potential upgrades in the second round, too.

For now, it appears the Hooper hype is over.

