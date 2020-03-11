NFL free agency 2020: Five players who could be steals of offseason

This is about to be one of the wildest NFL offseasons in recent memory.

It all starts with the quarterback carousel, and obviously where Tom Brady lands. Plenty of teams will be looking to make a splash as this year's class of free agents is loaded with stars. But there always are diamonds in the rough, too.

Here are five free agents who could be bargains this offseason.

Demarcus Robinson, WR

Robinson, 25, is coming off the best season of his career. He hauled in 32 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

It certainly helps to have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback, but Robinson should continue to improve. This is just a glimpse of what he can do.

The former fourth-round draft pick won't cost as much as A.J. Green or Robby Anderson and will bring a vertical threat to his next team.

D.J. Reader, DT

In a free-agency class that has defensive linemen like Chris Jones, Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, Reader could get lost in the shuffle. He shouldn't.

Pro Football Focus handed Reader an 86.7 grade last season. He recorded 52 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. Going into the year, he only had 12 QB hits for his career.

#TeachtapeTuesday via Texans DT D.J. Reader processing multiple reads, stacking a blocker, and shedding for the TFL pic.twitter.com/vXJMTCb6G6 — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) February 25, 2020

At 6-foot-3 and 347 pounds, Reader can disrupt an opposing offense.

Tre Boston, S

The veteran safety has played on three straight one-year contracts while putting up solid numbers. Boston had a career-high 11 passes defensed last season for the Carolina Panthers to go with three interceptions and 68 total tackles.

Tre Boston reads Tannehill the entire way and picks him off pic.twitter.com/mKXYi3hPeL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 3, 2019

Over his six-year career, the 27-year-old has 14 interceptions and 38 passes defensed. He had a 76.4 PFF grade last season, and once again can be a steal for another team.

Joe Schobert, LB

Schobert, 26, is a linebacker built for the modern NFL. He had four interceptions and nine passes defensed last season. Oh, that was just the cherry on top to two sacks, two forced fumbles and 133 tackles.

Joe Schobert forces it out and Denzel Ward recovers!



Our 🏈!#CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/nq34NDQKtg



— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2019

Schobert is nicknamed Joe The Show for a reason. Plenty of teams could use him, and his cell phone should be ringing right away.

Eric Ebron, TE

What a difference going from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett can do. The unexpected QB change certainly hurt Ebron before becoming a free agent.

Ebron, 26, caught 13 touchdown passes in 2018. That number fell to three last season with Brissett leading the Indianapolis Colts. But don't count out Ebron, yet.

What a catch by Eric Ebron!! pic.twitter.com/tJ39Mzdtet — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) October 20, 2019

The former first-round draft pick has dealt with a case of the drops in the past, but he can be a red-zone threat once again with the right team.

