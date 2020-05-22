NFL free agency 2020: Cross Carlos Hyde off the Eagles' list

Go ahead and cross Carlos Hyde off your Eagles wish list.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old running back is heading to the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Texans' RB Carlos Hyde reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

The three names linked to the Eagles in the last couple weeks have been Hyde, Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy. The Eagles are reportedly looking for a veteran backup to complement Miles Sanders as he enters Year 2.

And the Eagles were apparently in on trying to land Hyde.

The #Eagles had interest in Carlos Hyde but their offer didn't entice him. We'll see what they do from here regarding a veteran to slot in behind Miles Sanders. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 22, 2020

A few days ago, it was reported that the Seahawks had an offer on the table for Freeman that might have been too rich for the Eagles' blood. But now Hyde is going to Seattle and Freeman is still available.

It seems likely the Seahawks paid more for Hyde that the Eagles were willing to pay him. The Eagles have over $20 million in cap space but want to carry over most of that for the 2021 season.

From a complementary football perspective, Hyde would have been the best complement to Sanders. Hyde is a more physical between-the-tackles type of runner that would have been nice to add behind Sanders.

Sanders is entering Year 2 after setting an Eagles rookie record for scrimmage yards with 1,327 last year. He'll be the feature back, but the Eagles are looking for a veteran to pair with him and one who would have the ability to fill in for Sanders if need be.

According to Adam Caplan, the Eagles were interested in these players for veteran minimum salaries. A veteran minimum for Freeman would be $910,000 and for McCoy it would be $1.05 million.

