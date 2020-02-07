NFL free agency 2020: 5 possible Eagles linebacker free agent targets

After what Howie Roseman classified as a "disappointing" 2019 season, the Eagles have plenty of work to do this offseason. Free agency begins on March 18.

The Eagles are in an interesting situation when it comes to linebacker. Nigel Bradham has a team option that the Eagles shouldn't pick up and Kamu Grugier-Hill is set to be a free agent. They never seem to put a lot of resources into this position but they do have some options.

Here's an early look at five linebackers for the Birds in free agency:

Blake Martinez



A former fourth-round pick out of Stanford, Martinez (6-2, 237) has solidified himself as a stud inside linebacker over the last few years with the Packers. In the last three seasons, he has played and started every game has had 144, 144 and 155 combined tackles. Since the start of the 2017 season, Martinez leads the NFL in combined tackles (443) and solo tackles (284). He also has nine sacks in those three years too. And he just turned 26 with four NFL years under his belt! He won't be cheap, however. Spotrac estimates his next contract at five years, $81 million. The Eagles don't seem willing to pay big bucks for linebackers, so maybe they'll want cheaper options.

Joe Schobert

A lot of similarities to Martinez in that Schobert is a former fourth-round pick, 26 years old and is 6-1, 245. A Pro Bowler in 2017, Schubert has played in 61 games and started 49 for the Browns. He has had over 100 tackles in each of his last three seasons. And like a modern linebacker should be, Schubert is solid in coverage and had four interceptions in 2019. Eagles cornerbacks combined for five in 2019.

Cory Littleton

After being a restricted free agent last year, Littleton is coming off a really impressive contract season. The Rams are going to have some decisions to make, though, because Michael Brockers and Dante Fowler Jr. are both set to become free agents too. There's a chance the Rams could slap a tag on Littleton but there's also a chance he gets to the open market. After a slower start to his career, Littleton was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and in the last two years has started every game with 168 solo tackles, 5 interceptions and 7 1/2 sacks. He's really good and is going to get paid like it.

Nick Kwiatkoski

Back when he was drafted out of West Virginia in 2016, the Eagles had quite a bit of interest in Kwiatkoski but the Bears ended up taking him in the fourth round. The Eagles did not have a fourth-rounder that year. The 6-2, 243-pound linebacker would be much more of a value type signing for the Eagles and that's normally the direction they go at linebacker. In his four years in the league, Kwiatkoski has played in 57 games with 22 starts and he's been solid. He's not a tremendous athlete but is good enough and is a contributor on special teams.

Patrick Onwuasor

After going undrafted out of Portland State in 2016, Onwuasor has (6-0, 227) has put together a nice career so far. He has played in 57 games with 32 starts. He didn't have the type of breakout season many in Baltimore were hoping he'd have and with other more pressing free agents, the Ravens probably let him walk. Spotrac estimates his value at around $4.8 million per season, which is way more palatable than what top end players will get.

