NFL free agency 2019: Five teams that will dominate open market

The dust may have long since settled on Super Bowl LIII, but there will plenty of NFL activity over the coming days as the new league year, and with it free agency, begins.

Teams are permitted to begin negotiating with out-of-contract players from Monday as the so-called 'legal-tampering period' opens.

As the salary cap continues to increase each year, more teams have more money to play with and as such numerous teams have the ammunition to make multiple marquee signings.

Here we look at five teams likely to be making the most of their deep pockets as they look to improve their respective rosters.