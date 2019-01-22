NFL free agency 2019: What will the Eagles do at running back? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro and Andrew Kulp continue the 2019 edition of Stay or Go, trying to figure out the future of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today, they'll look at running back:

Roob: I love the way Ajayi runs and nobody can ever take away what a big part of the 2017 Super Bowl run he was. But the knees. I really worry about the knees. The Eagles could sign Ajayi to a risk-free deal and bring him back to see if he can stay healthy, but my gut feeling is they draft a back in the second round and maybe also sign a free agent and move on from Ajayi.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: If Ajayi could get healthy and there were no problems with his knees, he could still be a good running back in this system. But he had knee concerns before his trade to the Eagles and now he's coming off a torn ACL. Maybe they work out a prove-it deal to keep him in town, but I just don't think the Eagles can rely on him being healthy. Tough to say goodbye, but I think that's where we're heading.

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: The Eagles could use a vet ball carrier, and Ajayi's price will be discounted coming off a torn ACL. That said, the injury is why I ultimately believe the team moves on. Stability is needed in the backfield, meaning healthy bodies, and while Ajayi should be ready Week 1, there's no telling what you're getting from a guy who had a bum knee in the first place.

Verdict: Goes

Roob: Looks like Clement's the only back I'm keeping. The Eagles really missed him this year. He's a perfect fit in this offense - a tough runner, a very good receiver, a willing blocker and also a solid special teamer. I don't think Clement will ever be a lead back, but I do think he'll be a significant part of the offense in 2019.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: I don't think Clement is really the answer as a feature back, but I think he can be a nice piece to the puzzle. He never looked truly healthy in 2018 and it showed even before the knee injury that ended his second season. I expect him back in 2019 as a part of the rotation.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: Don't know the precise nature of Clement's injury, though I wouldn't be surprised if he misses games in 2019. Still, he's only 24 and under contract for basically the league minimum. Even if he started the year on the physically unable to perform list and consequently fell out of the mix, Clement could return mid-season and contribute on special teams.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: Smallwood runs hard, catches the ball pretty well and has had some big games, and he finally proved this year he can stay healthy for a full season. It wouldn't shock me if he's back for a fourth season with the Eagles as a reserve back, but I just think the Eagles need to get better across the board at running back, and I don't think he's back.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: I've counted out Smallwood before. Not going to make that mistake again. I know many Eagles fans have seen more than enough of Smallwood, but he ended up having a big role for the Eagles in 2018 and became the guy in the playoffs. He'll be battling for a back-end-of-the-roster spot again in 2019.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: Fully anticipate the Eagles adding two backs - a free agent and a draft pick - and those are the primary ball handlers. Yet, Smallwood may have done enough to carve out a role as the No. 3. He is serviceable in a pinch, plays special teams and basically makes the league minimum. And if the backfield gets crowded, he probably has some trade value in August, too.

Verdict: Stays

Roob: Tough one. Will Sproles come back for a 15th NFL season or retire? The Eagles counted heavily on Sproles in the postseason, but he averaged only 1.6 yards on 16 carries and had 35 yards on seven catches. Sproles did help down the stretch, but what can the Eagles get out of him at 36 years old? If Sproles does want to play it's a tough call for the Eagles. Gut feeling is he retires.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: This is all on Sproles. If he wants to come back, I'm sure the Eagles would like to have him. His whole reasoning for coming back in 2018 was because he didn't want his career to end with an injury. Not sure if he thinks he did enough to feel ready to move on after an injury-plagued season last year. I have a hunch, he'll want one more chance and if he can stay healthy, he can really help the Eagles.

Verdict: Stays

Kulp: I don't know how Sproles can retire after watching the final seven weeks. He makes one or two big plays seemingly every game. It shouldn't cost the Eagles a ton of money to keep him, either. Sproles turns 36 and earned less than $1.5 million for 2018, which is a deal for the spark he provides.

Verdict: Stays

Josh Adams

Roob: Adams has some ability and spent a chunk of the fall as the Eagles' lead back, and had some big games. I think he'll get every opportunity to make the team next year. But I also expect the Eagles to remake the running back position in 2019, and nothing is guaranteed. Adams isn't a polished receiver and doesn't play special teams, and his postseason benching isn't a good sign for his future here.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: For a short stretch of time in 2018, Adams was the Eagles top running back after not even making the 53-man roster at the beginning of the season. And then he didn't even play in the playoffs. I think the Eagles are going to draft a running back that can run between the tackles and makes Adams expendable.

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: Wonder how much Adams' diminished performance was a result of wearing down and injuries. Even if that were the case, it's not a great sign given the 22-year-old's relatively modest workload (157 touches, including preseason). With only one postseason carry, looks like he's fallen out of favor regardless.

Verdict: Goes

Boston Scott

Roob: Eagles' mid-season pickup returned some kicks but was really only here because of injuries to Ajayi and Clement and never got any touches on offense. Scott could be a practice squad type of guy, but I don't see him playing any sort of role with the Eagles moving forward.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Scott came to the Eagles late in the 2018 season and I haven't really seen enough one way or the other. He barely played on offense and didn't blow me away as a returner. He'll get his fair shot in training camp, but for now, I'm not sold.

Verdict: Goes

Kulp: The fact that the Eagles plucked this kid off the Saints' practice squad in December and he was active two weeks later and every game thereafter says something. I just don't see a spot. Might think better about his chances if Sproles is out of the picture, but that scat back role is likely filled. Scott is a practice squad candidate.

Verdict: Goes

