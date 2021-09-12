NFL on Frank Clark: No paid leave for weapons possession case only

Some have asked why Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark hasn’t landed on the Commissioner Exempt list, given that he’s facing felony charges in Los Angeles. So we asked the NFL.

“Paid leave isn’t warranted for a weapon possession case,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Sunday.

Clark was charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after an Uzi was found in his car.

“We are continuing to monitor the case which is ongoing,” McCarthy added.

Paid leave has been used for players who faced weapons charges, but those circumstances weren’t only weapons cases.

“This is different from a couple other incidents last season, for example, when there were additional charges,” McCarthy said.

Indeed, decisions to place Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar, and Cody Latimer on paid leave in 2020 came when weapons charges were enhanced by something more.

Thus, despite the fact that Clark faces up to three years, he faces no prospect of getting placed on paid leave.

