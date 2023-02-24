NFL franchise, transition tag salaries in 2023

NFL teams are able to use the franchise tag or the transition tag. That window opened earlier this week on Feb. 21. Teams may use one tag on a player scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent by the deadline of March 7.

Using the tag allows teams to maintain rights over the player. The tag makes the player one of the highest-paid at his position — the average of the top five salaries at the position for the franchise tag or 120% of the player’s previous year’s salary, while the transition gives the player the average salary of the highest 10.

The exclusive franchise tag keeps the player from negotiating deals with other teams. The non-exclusive tag allows the player to negotiate deals with other teams, but the original team has the right to match any offer and will receive two first-round draft picks if it allows the player to sign with another team.

Teams have the right to match an offer with the transition tag but receive no compensation if they decide not to.

What are the salaries for the franchise and transition tags in 2023?

Franchise tag salaries

Quarterback: $32.1 million

Running back: $10.1 million

Wide receiver: $19.7 million

Tight end: $11.3 million

Offensive lineman: $18.2 million

Defensive end: $19.7 million

Defensive tackle: $18.9 million

Linebacker: $20.9 million

Cornerback: $18.1 million

Safety: $14.5 million

Punter/kicker: $5.4 million

Transition tag salaries

Quarterback: $29.5 million

Running back: $8.4 million

Wide receiver: $18.0 million

Tight end: $9.7 million

Offensive line: $16.7 million

Defensive end: $17.5 million

Defensive tackle: $16.1 million

Linebacker: $17.5 million

Cornerback: $15.8 million

Safety: $11.9 million

Kicker/punter: $4.9 million

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire