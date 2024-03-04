NFL franchise tag tracker: Deadline time, which players received it, and more

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed is a name to watch ahead of the NFL franchise tag deadline. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Now that the NFL scouting combine is in the books, we turn our attention toward the franchise tag deadline.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5 to tag players.

Which players have received the franchise tag?

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR

Which players are in news about franchise tag?

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed has reportedly been franchise tagged and given permission to seek trade

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike will 'probably' be franchise tagged if no new deal reached

Report: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, other marquee RBs not expected to receive tag

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. They may be exclusive or non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams, and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if they receive an offer, their current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive two first-round draft picks.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?

Quarterback: $38.301 million

Running back: $11.951 million

Wide receiver: $21.816 million

Tight end: $12.693 million

Offensive line: $20.985 million

Defensive end: $21.324 million

Defensive tackle: $22.102 million

Linebacker: $24.007 million

Cornerback: $19.802 million

Safety: $17.123 million

Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if