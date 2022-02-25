NFL franchise tag recommendations: What all 32 teams should do in 2022

The NFL's 2022 league year doesn't begin until March 16, at which point players can officially begin to switch teams via free agency – assuming they have an expiring contract – or trade. That's also when the salary cap for each team will take effect at $208.2 million, which is more than a $25 million bump from the 2021, COVID-suppressed cap.

Yet the business of the NFL never truly comes to a halt, and Tuesday marked the start of a two-week window for teams to use the franchise tag in a bid to retain a pending free agent via a lucrative, position-specific, one-year tender. March 8 is the final day to tag an eligible player.

So who's in danger – prime free agents typically loathe tags because they restrict market freedom and don't provide long-term security – of getting given 10 players were franchised in 2021? We examined the financial situations of all 32 teams to come up with a franchise tag recommendation for each (salary cap figures per Over The Cap as of Friday morning):

NFL: Five teams that can take major step forward this offseason

MORE: Which NFL team is closest to winning its first Super Bowl? Ranking all 12 franchises

AFC East

Buffalo Bills – None: Their defensive line depth is about to take a major hit – DTs Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips and aging DEs Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes are all set to go free – but the AFC East champs don't have a tag-worthy player ... and literally no cap space to accommodate one anyway.

Miami Dolphins – DE Emmanuel Ogbah: With more than $60 million in projected cap room, no team is more flush than the Fins. And if GM Chris Grier opts to use the tag, it's probably best spent on his top pass rusher. Ogbah, 28, has figured things out during his two years in Miami, leading the team with nine sacks in both 2020 and 2021. TE Mike Gesicki, 26, is also an option. However he's the epitome of an all-catch, no-block tight end, a position that will be easy to backfill in free agency this year, unlike the guys who bag QBs.

Story continues

New England Patriots – CB J.C. Jackson: When you're only 26, are coming off a season in which you reach your first Pro Bowl and are a second-team All-Pro while leading the league with 23 pass break-ups – not to mention an NFL-best 22 interceptions over the past three years – then it doesn't take an expert to know Jackson will very likely be tagged ... even if the Pats have yet to tell him as much.

New York Jets – None: After a breakout in 2020, FS Marcus Maye played an injury-curtailed 2021 on the tag. Though the Jets have nearly $50 million in unused cap space, no reason to allot a large percentage of it to Maye.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens – None: They've currently got fewer than $10 million available and a bunch of free agents north of 30, none who warrant a tag. Better to inject some cost-effective youth into this depth chart.

Cincinnati Bengals – FS Jessie Bates III: After being ranked as the league's No. 1 safety by Pro Football Focus in 2020, he had a relatively pedestrian 2021 by his own admission. But Bates, entering his age-25 season, is a key part of this team's core and reminded everyone of that during the playoffs, when he had a pair of interceptions and six passes defensed.

Cleveland Browns – None: DE Jadeveon Clowney was productive in 2021, collecting nine sacks and 19 QB hits in 14 games – helps lining up opposite Myles Garrett, right? – while playing for his fourth team in four seasons. But the Browns would be wise to hoard their cap space if the opportunity to upgrade the quarterback position arises and perhaps re-sign Clowney, 29, for something more reasonable than a one-year tag that will approach $20 million.

Pittsburgh Steelers – None: They've got funds, nearly $30 million, in reserve for a roster that will need significant work, but no reason to employ the tag.

AFC South

Houston Texans – None: Even if they had a player deserving – and the Texans don't – this team is in no position to waste that kind of money on a one-year gambit.

Indianapolis Colts – None: An organization that's been built with a long-term outlook is facing some short-term issues, most notably what to do with QB Carson Wentz. A top-tier offensive line has two pending free agents, LT Eric Fisher and RG Mark Glowinski, but neither merits being paid like a premier blocker. Aside from a solution under center, better to get an extension done with star G Quenton Nelson, then figure out the rest.

Jacksonville Jaguars – None: Franchising LT Cam Robinson was a mistake last year and would be a bigger one in 2022, when the Jags can find a better long-term bodyguard for QB Trevor Lawrence in a lineman-rich draft and can better players to lure with their $58+ million dollar war chest.

Tennessee Titans – OLB Harold Landry: He earned his first Pro Bowl nod by way of a career-best season that included personal highs of 12 sacks and 22 QB hits. Tagging Landry will only add to the Titans' challenging cap situation, but losing a 25-year-old who's your top hunter would hardly be ideal.

AFC West

Denver Broncos – None: GM George Paton has nearly $40 million to spend ... and should keep it in his back pocket so he can try to absorb the contract of a high-end veteran quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs – LT Orlando Brown: Acquired a year ago, he had a decent first season safeguarding QB Patrick Mahomes' back. Unless the Chiefs think they'll have better options with the 30th pick of the draft, probably wisest to tag Zeus Jr. and then figure out what to do about S Tyrann Mathieu and CB Charvarius Ward.

Las Vegas Raiders – None: They have issues in the trenches but won't have to limit their flexibility by depleting their payroll with a tag.

Los Angeles Chargers – WR Mike Williams: Given the Bolts' resources – currently more than $55 million – no reason to let an ascending, 27-year-old playmaker who's coming off his best season (76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 TDs) get away.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys – TE Dalton Schultz: If the Cowboys are going to employ the tag, Schultz should be the guy. At roughly $11 million for 2022, he'd come relatively cheap. And after his 2021 numbers (78 catches for 808 yards and 8 TDs) surpassed the combined production of his first three seasons, Schultz is a classic case of a guy who needs to prove he can do it again. However Dallas' cap deficit would grow to more than $30 million if Schultz is tagged.

New York Giants – None: New GM Joe Schoen still has to free up roughly $12 million to get the team into cap compliance, so no reason to make the arithmetic worse by tagging an inconsistent player like, say, TE Evan Engram.

Philadelphia Eagles – None: They might have to replace starting safeties Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod but better to find a prudent path to accomplish that given the positional tag will command more than $13 million.

Washington Commanders – None: They have more than $30 million for their offseason budget but might need even more if they're to pull off a deal for an established passer. And can't viably tag G Brandon Scherff a third time given that would cost nearly $26 million for the upcoming season.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff-arms Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns (25) after making a catch in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

NFC North

Chicago Bears – None: WR Allen Robinson, who was franchised last year, and OL James Daniels are nice players ... and provided evidence in 2021 that Chicago needs a lot more long-term help than these kind of veterans before it starts moving in the right direction.

Detroit Lions – None: Unsurprisingly, they'll be tag-free this year.

Green Bay Packers – WR Davante Adams: An All-Pro over the past two seasons, when he's emerged as the game's most productive receiver – he has compiled a league-best 238 catches and 29 TDs over that span, his 2,927 receiving yards trailing only Minnesota's Justin Jefferson. The Pack would obviously love to re-sign Adams –assuming, of course, QB Aaron Rodgers also decides to return. The team still has to navigate a messy cap, though an extension for Rodgers would mean breathing room. And even if Rodgers requests a trade or opts for retirement, a tag for Adams could still make sense – even if it's a precursor to a trade.

Minnesota Vikings – None: New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn't need to waste time fretting about a tag, especially since he's still got work to do for a roster that still needs to shed salary.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons – K Younghoe Koo: He's probably one of the game's top five snipers at this point, having made 127 of 134 kicks (PATs and FGs combined) over the past two seasons. And given tags for kickers likely won't run much beyond $5 million, it's a sensible investment for a team that needs some surety given how little margin for error Atlanta is likely to otherwise have for a while.

Carolina Panthers – OLB Haason Reddick: It would be risky move, but can a team that only has one pick in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft afford to lose good players? A first-round selection by Arizona in 2017, Reddick spent his first three seasons out of position before moving to the edge and leading the Cardinals in sacks with 12½ in 2020. He came to Charlotte and paced the Panthers with 11 more last year. And, again, 27-year-olds who can consistently apply pressure are generally pretty hard to find.

New Orleans Saints – FS Marcus Williams: Despite being franchised in 2021, he's still younger (25) and cheaper to tag than soon-to-be-31-year-old LT Terron Armstead and has been among the steadiest safeties since entering the NFL in 2017. Of course, the Saints must first perform their annual bookkeeping magic to erase their $75 million cap deficit, by far the league's widest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CB Carlton Davis: For a club poised to lose a lot of big names, Davis – he's 25, plays a premium position and isn't trying to come back from a major injury like WR Chris Godwin (ACL) – is probably the best choice for a tag.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals – None: Their list of unsigned veterans is lengthy, including OLB Chandler Jones, WRs A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, TE Zach Ertz, K Zane Gonzalez and RB James Conner. As important as they might be collectively, none should receiver franchise-level payoffs – particularly since the Cards have virtually no cap space and probably need to revisit how this roster is constructed anyway.

Los Angeles Rams – None: The newly crowned champs have already shifted into "run it back" mode, but the 2022 team could look markedly different. OLB Von Miller and WR Odell Beckham Jr., midseason acquisitions in 2021, are the most prominent free agents but neither should get the tag given Miller will turn 33 in March and Beckham now set to rehab an ACL he tore in Super Bowl 56. The O-line could lose C Brian Allen, G Austin Corbett and Joseph Noteboom, who'd likely replace LT Andrew Whitworth if the 40-year-old retires. CB Darious Williams, RB Sony Michel and NT Sebastian Joseph-Day were also key contributors in 2021. If Whitworth hangs it up, the team will save $16 million – just about enough to erase a 2022 cap deficit. Beyond that, though, GM Les Snead will need to fall back on his roster-assembling creativity to design next season's team – though the tag is one tool he should leave on the table.

San Francisco 49ers – None: Unless QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealt, they have neither cap space nor a first-round pick, that lost in the move for QB Trey Lance last year. Fortunately for the Niners, none of their free agents are irreplaceable ... even if it would be nice to re-sign someone as reliable as Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson.

Seattle Seahawks – FS Quandre Diggs: Yes, that would be a lot of money tied up in safeties given Seattle just extended Jamal Adams, who wasn't nearly as productive as Pro Bowl sidekick Diggs in 2021. But regardless of what happens with QB Russell Wilson, it's probably good business to reinvest in this defense – and GM John Schneider has nearly $35 million to play with – before taking a hard look at an offense likely to lose LT Duane Brown and RB Rashaad Penny, who surprisingly carried this team down the stretch in 2021.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL franchise tag recommendations for all 32 teams in 2022