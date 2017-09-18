Why an NFL franchise in London isn't necessary

It’s been a decade since the NFL staged a New York Giants-Miami Dolphins regular-season game in London, the first ever played outside North America. It was a bold experiment that has proven an overwhelming success.

A record four games will be held there this season, beginning with Sunday’s clash between Baltimore (2-0) and Jacksonville (1-1) in what is expected to be another sold-out Wembley Stadium. The game will be broadcast back in the United States and internationally on Yahoo Sports.

The NFL believed if it could put its product in Europe that Europeans would learn to love the sport. It’s worked.

Yet what remains is the same question: What is the end game? Namely, would the NFL truly place a full-time franchise in London?

There is diminishing doubt that it could work financially. Home to a metropolitan population of 13.6 million (slightly larger than Los Angeles) and plenty of corporations, the base is there. Fans continue to flock to the games, even if they are often just general NFL fans and not of a specific team. That doesn’t even include extended fans across the United Kingdom or mainland Europe.

Jacksonville, for example, grosses more money on its annual game in Wembley Stadium than it does on a game at EverBank Field in Florida. Wembley is not only bigger (83,000 compared to 61,000) but it always sells out and demands a higher average price ($130 compared to $86).

“That one game is almost 20 percent of our revenue,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Yahoo’s Eric Adelson. “You have 80,000 tickets paying a higher price.”

Next year, Tottenham Hotspur, a soccer club in the English Premier League, will open a new, state-of-the-art stadium in North London that includes NFL specifics, particularly a locker room for a football roster (Wembley is built for far smaller soccer teams). The NFL has already signed a 10-year deal to play at least two games there annually. If a franchise is coming, this is probably where it would go.

Yet it’s more than just having a stadium full of fans, or good television ratings, or some Fortune 500 companies willing to buy luxury boxes.

Before answering the question of whether staging eight international games in one city even makes the most sense for the NFL’s design on global domination, there are logistics to figure out.

“No question the logistical issues remain,” said Mark Lamping, president of the Jaguars, who are scheduled to play annually in London through at least 2020 and are the most-often cited franchise to possibly move.

Lamping said a hypothetical franchise would need to have the NFL set up block scheduling for the regular season (say three weeks at home, three weeks on the road in the States). Then it would need to have a facility in America to use while there.

“Scheduling is a big piece of it,” Lamping said, “and a full-time base of operations in the U.S. in addition to one in London.”

Part of the challenge would be bringing free agents in during the season to replace injured or ineffective players, or fill the ever-revolving practice squad. Travel would be immense. And even if you could plan out an entire season, what happens in the playoffs, when schedule and location can shift on a moment’s notice. What happens, for instance, if at the last minute a West Coast team has to come to London, or vice versa?

Getting an entire football team, not to mention all of its gear, to another continent is not easy. Or perhaps even desirable.

That said, Lamping noted that the trips to London have become progressively easier for the Jags. This week, Baltimore and Jacksonville are both leaving the States late Thursday and arriving at Heathrow airport on Friday. Typically, NFL teams travel on Saturday for Sunday games.

