The NFL Foundation announced a $1 million donation to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, matching the donation of Buccaneers ownership. The funds will support nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by the storm in Florida.

On Thursday, the Glazer Family, owners of the Bucs, announced an initial contribution of $1 million.

After the Bucs game against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, the NFL will auction a limited number of game-worn jerseys and other unique items that fans can bid on at NFL.com/auction to support the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ian relief efforts. NFL Auction has several items already listed for bid.

To help support those affected by Hurricane Ian, visit http://www.redcross.org/nfl or text IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

NFL Foundation matches Bucs ownership’s $1 million donation to hurricane relief originally appeared on Pro Football Talk