​The NFL Foundation has joined the Saints, Ravens, Panthers and Falcons in donating $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The league announced its donation will go to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.

The NFL Foundation will work with the Saints to identify non-profit organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana. The NFL Foundation’s donation matches Saints owner Gayle Benson’s initial contribution to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund announced Monday.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross and Greater New Orleans Foundation. The Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation also announced a $1 million contribution Tuesday to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross. On Wednesday, Panthers Charities and the Tepper Foundation announced a $1 million donation to assist direct local relief efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding region.

NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief originally appeared on Pro Football Talk