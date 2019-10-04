NFL found another illegal hit by Vontaze Burfict last week

The NFL has found another illegal hit by Vontaze Burfict on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Raiders linebacker received a letter this week informing him of an additional helmet-to-helmet hit against the Colts. The league is expected to include that as evidence against him in his appeal.

Burfict played only 16 snaps Sunday. The only play that appeared to prompt a second look came away from the play in the second quarter when, on a Jacoby Brissett scramble, Burfict hit running back Nyheim Hines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Officials later ejected Burfict for lowering his head and delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Colts tight end Jack Doyle while Doyle was on a knee after catching a pass. The NFL suspended Burfict the rest of the regular season after multiple fines and suspensions for illegal hits in his career.

Burfict, who returned home from London, will have his appeal heard by Derrick Brooks on Tuesday. It would not come as a surprise for Brooks to lower the length of the suspension.

Brooks upheld Burfict’s three-game ban for a hit on then-Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in a playoff game in the 2015 postseason. But appeals officer James Thrash reduced Burfict’s five-game suspension in 2016 to three games.