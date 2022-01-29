NFL, former teammates react to Tom Brady retirement speculation: 'Is he retiring or not?'

Tom Brady has not made an announcement about his rumored retirement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring ... actually, maybe he's not. Football fans at first paid tribute as reports poured in that Brady was walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Then, things got weird.

Brady's agent set out a message making it clear Brady made no announcement about his status. Multiple Buccaneers writers then confirmed Brady did not inform the team of any decision. It was later reported Brady called the Bucs on Saturday and said he was not close to making a decision.

Even Tom Brady Sr. got involved.

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

It all made for an extremely confusing afternoon.

If there's an upside here, it's that there's a full timeline of that confusion readily available on Twitter. Here's how it all went down:

NFL, former teammates react to Tom Brady's reported retirement

Shortly after the news broke, three of Brady's best offensive weapons — Julian Edelman, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — responded with earnest messages honoring Brady.

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

Mike Evans deleted a tweet thanking Tom Brady. (Screengrab via @MikeEvans13_ on Twitter)

Evans later deleted his tweet.

Story continues

The NFL account sent out two tweets thanking Brady for his contributions.

All the moments. All the memories. Thank you for everything, Tom. ❤️🐐 #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/RcxeznI8QJ — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022

Brady's company TB12 released a tweet listing off Brady's accomplishments and thanking him.

TB12 put out a tweet listing off Tom Brady's accomplishments. The tweet was eventually deleted. (Screengrab via @TB12sports on Twitter)

That tweet was later deleted after the narrative started to shift.

Tom Brady has not announced retirement yet

Once reports emerged suggesting Brady has yet to make a decision, Twitter responded with disbelief and humor.

That's why they say never count out Touchdown Tom. https://t.co/0gaSAgtc1F — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) January 29, 2022

Until @tombrady says it's official, there's still :12 left on the clock... pic.twitter.com/Im03vBGfn7 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 29, 2022

Former NFL quarterbacks Matt Cassel, Brady Quinn and Ryan Leaf all got involved.

Can confirm that I texted Tom Brady and he didn’t text me back. — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 29, 2022

Can confirm, I texted Matt Cassel, who texted Tom Brady and he (Matt) has not text me back. — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) January 29, 2022

Can confirm, I texted Brady Quinn, who had texted Matt Cassel who had texted Tom Brady and Brady, not Tom Brady, but Quinn, hasn’t texted me back, though I just texted him like 5 mins ago, so I probably should give him more time. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) January 29, 2022

So is he retiring or not? — Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady is going to come back out of spite

Eventually, the conversation evolved into tweets wondering if Brady would return to the NFL out of spite.

Good thing Tom Brady doesn’t seem like the sort of person who’d be motivated by a perceived slight and endure an entire NFL season to prove a point. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 29, 2022

imagine Tom Brady playing an entire NFL season at age 45 out of spite — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 29, 2022

Adam Schefter 100% spoiled Tom Brady's retirement news and he's pissed.



Wouldn't put it past Brady to come back one year out of spite. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 29, 2022

For y’all thinking Tom Brady is retiring! Goat ain’t going nowhere #yalltrippin pic.twitter.com/VOo753Kptq — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady actually not retiring because reports came out that he was retiring before he could officially announce it himself (and then he goes on to win the Super Bowl) would be peak Tom Brady. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) January 29, 2022

Brady has yet to make an announcement about his future, meaning we get to have this full experience all over again in a few weeks. So, uh, get excited — or delete your Twitter account — in anticipation of that.