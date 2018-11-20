NFL Football Player James Bradberry Chooses The Arthritis Foundation As His Nonprofit For The NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" Initiative

Bradberry will wear his custom, Arthritis Foundation cleats during Week 13 of the NFL Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arthritis Foundation is excited to announce that James Bradberry, NFL player for the Carolina Panthers, chose the Arthritis Foundation as the nonprofit he is supporting for the NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" initiative, to help raise awareness for arthritis, honor his grandmother and support the more than 54 million Americans, including 300,000 kids, with arthritis.

"My grandmother, Glennie Marie Wilson, has lived with arthritis – and all the pain and stiffness that comes along with the disease," said James Bradberry, NFL football player. "She's always been there for me, and now I want to return the favor by supporting the Arthritis Foundation and their efforts to advance treatments and find a cure."

Football fans and Americans alike can support the Arthritis Foundation and Bradberry by:

Watching the game on Sunday, November 25, at 1 p.m. ET, as the Carolina Panthers face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thanking James Bradberry by tagging him (@Brad_21) and the Arthritis Foundation on Twitter @ArthritisFdn or Instagram @arthritisfoundation.

Supporting the one in four Americans with arthritis by participating in #GivingTuesday on November 27 by donating to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org/donate.

"James Bradberry is a part of our community, so when he told us he chose the Arthritis Foundation as his nonprofit for the NFL's 'My Cleats, My Cause' initiative, we were ecstatic and have been rallying our community to cheer him on November 25," said Melissa Honabach, senior vice president of marketing and communications, Arthritis Foundation. "We worked closely with James to create a cleat design that would honor his grandmother, stand out and demonstrate why arthritis is a big deal – for people with and without the disease – and needs to be sidelined."

Hard-hitting facts and stats about arthritis:

It impacts more than 54 million Americans (one in four adults and nearly 300,000 children).

It's the no. 1 cause of disability in the United States.

There are more than 100 forms of arthritis. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs.

Some types of arthritis also affect the heart, eyes, lungs, kidneys and skin, as well as the joints.

Total medical costs and earning losses reached $304 billion in 2013.

To learn more about James Bradberry, visit http://blog.arthritis.org/stories-of-yes/james-bradberry-charity-arthritis-foundation/.

About the Arthritis Foundation:

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride toward a cure. The Foundation also publishes Arthritis Today, the award-winning magazine that reaches 4 million readers.

