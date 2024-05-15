NFL football games to air on Netflix starting Christmas 2024. Here’s what you need to know

The NFL is coming to Netflix in a new partnership that will see the streaming behemoth air NFL games until 2026. The partnership will start during the upcoming NFL season when Netflix will air two Christmas day NFL games.

After the 2024 season, Netflix will get one NFL game on Christmas per year until 2026.

The NFL has yet to release its full schedule, it will be revealed on the NFL Network at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, so it’s not yet known which teams will play on Netflix this season.

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution spoke on the new partnership with Netflix in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world,” Schroeder said. “The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

This will be the first time Netflix has aired an NFL game and the streamer will join Amazon Prime and Peacock who have also aired NFL games.