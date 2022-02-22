NFL folds on new Combine restrictions days after announcing them

Just two days ago, we shared with you the restrictions announced for the NFL Combine coming up in Indianapolis in early March. The restrictions, an attempted bubble, created a few significant limitations for prospects including:

Not being allowed outside of secured/restricted areas

Only being allowed one medical/training staff in the bubble with them

Required to eat only the food provided to them inside of the bubble

Failure to comply leading to being sent home from the Combine

Agents for prospects came out Monday with a plan to boycott the event due to the significant restrictions placed on their players. The NFLPA also noted their “long-standing opposition” to the event before the restrictions and support for the plan to boycott.

Quickly, the NFL has reversed course and folded on their new restrictions:

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

In many ways, the NFL has created a safe environment for players who choose to take advantage of it while allowing prospects freedom “at your own risk.”

After a year where the NFL and NFLPA were at a constant battle over COVID restrictions, it is interesting to see agents, along with the PA’s backup, getting something overturned this quickly.

Browns Wire staff Jeff Risdon and Jared Mueller will be in attendance for the event to give you live information from on-site as the NFL Combine takes place.