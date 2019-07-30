NFL to focus on eliminating the “lobster block”

Every NFL season brings about changes to the rules and adjustments to the ways existing rules will be enforced. In 2019, NFL officials will focus on getting rid of the so-called “lobster block.”

Referee Adrian Hill said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that the technique involving the grabbing of a defender around the torso or shoulders to stop them from getting to the play from the backside will be targeted for strict enforcement.

“Certain teams do it, and [the league] is trying to basically legislate it out of the game,” Hill said Monday, at the Bears’ training camp.

According to Seifert, players will be shown a video containing examples of plays that weren’t penalized in the past but that will be penalized moving forward.