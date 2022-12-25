NFL flexes Rams-Chargers out of Sunday night slot in Week 17
During Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, the NFL announced some scheduling news about the Rams’ next game. The league is moving Rams-Chargers in Week 17 out of the Sunday night slot, with the Steelers-Ravens game taking that spot.
The Rams and Chargers will now play at 4:25 p.m. ET on January 1 on CBS. With the Rams being out of playoff contention, it makes sense that the NFL would rather have a more meaningful game in prime time for the second-to-last week of the season.
Rams-Chargers was expected to be a great matchup before the season began, but the Rams have struggled with injuries and issues on offense all year, limping to a 4-10 record through 14 games.
💪: The #Steelers at the #Ravens has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on @SNFonNBC. Meanwhile, #Rams at the #Chargers was moved to 4:25 pm ET on CBS.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2022