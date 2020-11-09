NFL flexes Packers-Colts to late afternoon time slot in Week 11

A good old-fashion flexible schedule change pic.twitter.com/wF86CLTWZt — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 9, 2020





The NFL made a slight change to the schedule for the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

Instead of a noon kickoff, the Packers and Indianapolis Colts will now play at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The NFL announced the flex scheduling change on Monday.

Entering Week 10, the Packers (6-2) and Colts (5-3) are both above .500 and prime playoff contenders.

The change will create a potential viewing conflict for Packers fans in the Minneapolis/St. Paul viewing market, including viewers in Western Wisconsin. The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys are also scheduled to play at 3:25 p.m. ET on FOX.