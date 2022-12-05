NFL flexes Giants-Commanders to Sunday night in Week 15

The NFL made several announcements for the Week 15 schedule on Monday afternoon, including moving the season’s second matchup between the Giants and Commanders into a national viewing window.

The Patriots and Raiders game has been flexed out of Sunday Night Football in favor of the NFC East contest. New England and Las Vegas will now play at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. New York and Washington will start at 8:20 p.m. on NBC on Dec. 18.

The NFL also has determined the three games for its Week 15 Saturday pool, with all three games shown on NFL Network. Colts at Vikings will start at 1 p.m., Ravens at Browns at 4:30 p.m. and Dolphins at Bills at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Falcons at Saints and Lions at Jets were also eligible to play in one of the Saturday slots, but those games will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Falcons-Saints will be on FOX with Lions-Jets on CBS.

Week 15 will start with 49ers at Seahawks on Thursday night and conclude with Rams at Packers on Monday.

