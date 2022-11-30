NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers to Sunday Night Football in Week 14

The Russell Wilson Experience that is flopping in Denver has led to the Broncos being flexed out of their Sunday Night Football game with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

The game will move to a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS and will be replaced in the SNF slot on NBC by the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers.

So Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert trump Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

This is the second time the Chargers have been flexed into Sunday night this season. The first was their Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.

