NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers game to Sunday Night Football in Week 14

After the Broncos signed Russell Wilson, the NFL scheduled them for five primetime games. They have played four of those, but with a 3-8 record and the worst scoring offense in the league, the Broncos won’t play the fifth.

The NFL flexed out of the Week 14 game between the Chiefs and Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

That game was rescheduled to a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Instead, the Dolphins and Chargers will play on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It will be the Dolphins’ third primetime game and the fourth for the Chargers. The Chargers also have a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 26 and currently are scheduled for a New Year’s Day game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. That game could be flexed with the Rams currently 3-8.

