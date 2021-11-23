NFL flexes Chiefs-Broncos to Sunday night in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs look like a team ready to retake its spot atop the AFC, which is due in large part to the defense’s rise coming off an impressive 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City has already appeared in four prime-time games this season — with a fifth on the way — and now the NFL is gearing up to make it six.

The Chiefs’ first game against division rivals the Denver Broncos — a home game at Arrowhead in Week 13 — was originally scheduled for Noon CT, but the NFL has decided its worthy of a prime-time slot.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Broncos game to Sunday night in Week 13. The Seahawks-49ers game, which was previously slated for Sunday night in Week 13, has been moved to a mid-afternoon slot.

The Chiefs currently sit at 7-4 heading into the bye week. And with a prime-time game on the horizon, they’ll get a little extra rest ahead of a big divisional showdown against the 5-5 Broncos.

