NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in prime time
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting prime-time treatment in Week 14.
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
The game will feature two of the top six picks from the 2020 draft in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 6). The 8-3 Dolphins are leading the AFC East and trail the 9-2 Chiefs for the best record in the AFC and the conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The 6-5 Chargers are on the outside looking in on a competitive AFC wild-card race and are playing for their postseason lives.