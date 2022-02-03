NFL Flag Bowl championship hosted in Las Vegas 'NFL Slimetime'
Nickelodeon's "NFL Slimetime" highlights the NFL Flag Bowl championship hosted in Las Vegas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
On Tuesday, the NFL declared that the claims made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores are without merit. On Wednesday, the NFL decided that at least one of the claims have sufficient merit to justify an investigation. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the NFL “will investigate the specific allegations that Brian Flores has made concerning [more]
Oregon landed all the prospects they expected on Wednesday. It marked a big victory for the program, and Dan Lanning's first dominant day as a Duck.
It looked like Jim Harbaugh was joining the NFC North, but he's now reportedly staying at Michigan
Stadium officials contacted the NFL about hosting a Super Bowl watch party for Bengals fans, but the league shot down the proposal.
The NFL currently has one Black head coach and now faces a lawsuit from Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices. The former Dolphins head coach sued the NFL, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday seeking class-action status and unspecified damages. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ initial reaction to the lawsuit was: [more]
Jim Harbaugh Watch over for the Vikings. The coach is reportedly returning to Michigan.
Watching whether James Harden could join the 76ers next offseason, Ben Simmons going to the Nets in return?
Jimmy Garoppolo likely will have a number of suitors this offseason, and PointsBet examines where he could end up in a 49ers trade.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo likely played his final game as a member of the 49ers on Sunday In the NFC Championship Game.
Has Jimmy Garoppolo thrown his final pass for the 49ers? It sure seems so after listening to his season-end press conference.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to ensure the team would wind up with the first overall pick and former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday. Jackson responded to a [more]
Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense. Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick penned a thoughtful statement on his longtime quarterback Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL.
Tom Brady was reportedly involved in an alleged tampering scandal with the Miami Dolphins.
If you were expecting a flowery, syrupy retrospective on Tom Brady’s career, now that the QB is officially retiring, you came to the wrong place.