The NFL’s first all Black officiating crew
Sports Pulse: While the NFL is moving in the right direction will individual teams follow
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
It all starts with the champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
"I didn't know The Undertaker was related to Derek Carr."
Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson will face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in “The Match: Champions for Change.”
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 on Sunday for its best ranking in 24 years.
Dr. A takes at look at some free agency winners and losers after an incredibly busy weekend of movement in the NBA. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
They aren't there yet, but the Chiefs are well-positioned to earn the top seed in AFC after Week 11.
The Chiefs trailed by three in the final minute on Sunday night against the Raiders, but head coach Andy Reid was not worried. Reid said after the game that as long as Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback, he feels good about his chances of marching down the field for a game-winning touchdown. “I’ve got Pat [more]
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
The legendary wrestler is calling time on a 30-year career
Could the New York Giants part ways with Jason Garrett and usher in the third offensive system for QB Daniel Jones in three years?
CLEVEAND (AP) -- Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday night.
UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Dana White addressed: Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in DecemberMatching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade nextConor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight IslandShogun Rua's lackluster performance and that he'd like Shogun to retireSome surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
If the Eagles want to salvage their season, it's time to hold Carson Wentz accountable and bench him. By Reuben Frank
Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-main event between flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia from Saturday's event at the Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Related Video > Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)