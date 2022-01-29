NFL fines Tyreek Hill $10K for peace sign taunt that probably should have been flagged

Tyreek Hill's 64-yard touchdown catch and run was one of the wildest moments in quite possibly the wildest game in recent NFL history, but the NFL isn't happy with one part of the play.

The league has fined the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver $10,300 for flashing a peace sign at defenders while running into the end zone, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Here's the play in question, which the NFL had no qualms about posting to social media despite the poor sportsmanship on display:

This is Hill's second week in a row of being fined for a celebration that didn't draw a flag.

Hill's punishment likely comes several days too late if you're the Bills, as he almost certainly should have picked up a taunting penalty after the play. Say what you will about the NFL's crackdown on taunting this season, but other players have been hit with 15-yard penalties for less.

That lack of penalty may have ended up mattering, depending on how the Bills would have accepted the penalty. They could have had it applied it to the extra point attempt and hoped Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed another extra point, or they could have pushed the Chiefs' kickoff back 15 yards for a shorter field on offense.

That latter scenario would have been pretty moot, as the Bills only needed six plays and 49 seconds to go 75 yards and, well, you know the rest. Hill finished the game with 11 catches, 150 receiving yards and a touchdown on 13 targets.

Tyreek Hill somehow 'can't believe' he got fined

Hill reacted to the fine via his Snapchat account, expressing surprise he got fined for the peace sign and lamenting the lost $10K.

From #Chiefs Tyreek Hill’s snapchat: Second week in a row with a fine for celebration. pic.twitter.com/k7vV9DHhGY — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 29, 2022

The only surprise here is that Hill is surprised he got fined, as he should be well aware of the NFL's dim view of taunting this season.

As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported in August, the NFL instituted its taunting crackdown with Hill specifically in mind, because of his tendency to throw up the peace sign on long scores. Some on the league's competition committee also weren't fans of his post-score backflips either, or how it all got thrown back in his face during last year's Super Bowl:

“[The backflips], when you’re watching that and the gesturing, it’s not a part of a touchdown celebration,” one source said. “It’s obviously taunting. It’s purposely being disrespectful and you saw in the Super Bowl where it came back. A guy retaliates because he saw that it was being disrespectful and then now he’s getting him back.”

Hill was also flagged for his peace sign multiple times before the crackdown.