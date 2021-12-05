NFL fines two Steelers players for actions during Bengals’ blowout win

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of fines and drama surrounding their on-field rivalry.

That continued a week ago when the Bengals welcomed the Steelers to Paul Brown Stadium and completed the season sweep with a 41-10 victory.

But it was the Steelers creating most of the drama and getting fine letters from the NFL itself.

According to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison, Steelers cornerback James Pierre was fined $4,350 for an unnecessary roughness penalty. Wide receiver Chase Claypool was fined $8,354 for the facemask penalty on Darius Phillips.

Pierre went low on a Joe Mixon run, chopping at the knees of a Bengals offensive lineman. If it’s any consolation for Bengals fans, Joe Burrow and Co. constantly went out of their way to pick on Pierre all day, with Tee Higgins Moss’n him in the endzone.

Claypool violently ripped at Phillips’ helmet, risking neck injury. Phillips, helmetless, went to retaliate before another teammate tackled him to prevent a flag and altercation.

That’s about the size of the rivalry right now — when T.J. Watt went extra on Burrow in an altercation, Burrow laughed him off and pointed out the scoreboard.

