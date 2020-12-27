NFL fines two players from Bengals’ upset over Steelers in Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers again had a chippy encounter resulting in players getting fined by the NFL.

This time though, it was the Bengals getting the better of their bitter rival on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15, a 27-17 upset.

Over the weekend, the NFL issued fines to players from the contest, singling out two participants who stepped over the line during the AFC North tilt.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bengals corner Mackensie Alexander was fined $10,000 for taunting. Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okafor got tagged for the same amount after he shoved Alexander well out of bounds.

While not the most dramatic bit of fines from the league office by any means, the emotions between the rivals again led to some action. Alexander probably isn’t one to sweat it considering he had a monster game and again showed the Bengals why he’s worth bringing back on an extension after his one-year stint to date.

List